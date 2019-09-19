Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 321.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 272.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 101,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.01. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $68.86.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.