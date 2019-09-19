Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,735 shares of company stock valued at $3,736,994. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.82.

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 6,549,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,834,582. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 37.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.