Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Mason Graphite Inc (CVE:LLG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.28. Mason Graphite shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 67,086 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 million and a P/E ratio of 14.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mason Graphite Company Profile (CVE:LLG)

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 215 claims covering an area of 11,630 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

