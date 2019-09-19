Mary Beth Denooyer Acquires 6,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.69 per share, for a total transaction of $166,140.00.

Mary Beth Denooyer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

On Tuesday, September 10th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, for a total transaction of $161,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $161,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.78 per share, for a total transaction of $160,680.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $167,940.00.

NYSE:KDP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.62. The stock had a trading volume of 33,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,512. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1-year low of $22.19 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 863,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 391,603 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2,827.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $452,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.