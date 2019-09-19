Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 56.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 244,589 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after purchasing an additional 297,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,943,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,640,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,776 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,903,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.42. The company has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $171.89 and a twelve month high of $293.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.03, for a total transaction of $2,211,773.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,791,493.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock worth $40,747,113. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.10.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

