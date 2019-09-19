Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 277,884 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 389.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 277,884 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $30,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.65. 121,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,947. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $68.61 and a 52-week high of $106.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc purchased 764,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.61 per share, with a total value of $57,039,419.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel purchased 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

