Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $20.31 Million in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,327,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,306,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.57% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $2,876,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,629,000 after acquiring an additional 240,878 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 155,290 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 358,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $1,310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

GT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 1,047,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,607,803. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

