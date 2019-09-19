Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 16,479.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $32,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 9,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 64,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,048,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after buying an additional 216,182 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.14. 174,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,969. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $65.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.