Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $21.77 Million Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,241,305 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.16% of Hostess Brands worth $21,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cdm Hostess Class C, Llc sold 962,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $13,474,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director C. Dean Metropoulos sold 455,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $6,375,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.55. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $14.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.98 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upgraded Hostess Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

