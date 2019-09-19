Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 891,651 Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742,823 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891,651 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $27,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 190.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $159,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 14.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Tech Square Trading LP bought a new position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $20.20) on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America started coverage on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

NYSE PBR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 582,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,961,190. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.38. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

