Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 207,187 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6,683.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,187 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $227.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,597. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total transaction of $1,683,333.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,615.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $1,003,413.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

