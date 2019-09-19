Man Group plc Sells 306,379 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,548,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 306,379 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $298,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,196,000. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 12,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 99,117 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $224.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $23,578,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,620,872 shares of company stock valued at $486,967,799. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,328,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,181,642. The company has a market capitalization of $531.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.54. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.02 and a 1-year high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

