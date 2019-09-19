Man Group plc Sells 10,723 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995,583 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.45% of Citizens Financial Group worth $70,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23,866.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 243.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 739.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.50 to $40.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.16. 314,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,613,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $41.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.