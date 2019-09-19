Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,058 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,008 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.7% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.91% of Expedia Group worth $180,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,335,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,640,972,000 after acquiring an additional 268,465 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,509,627 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,265,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,683,552 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $795,343,000 after buying an additional 860,708 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,990,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $264,853,000 after buying an additional 68,843 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson set a $162.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $188.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,390. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $108.11 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The online travel company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $6,649,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 477,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,521,487.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $326,380.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,770.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $7,754,611. Corporate insiders own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

