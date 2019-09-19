Man Group plc Boosts Position in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,129,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,725 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 1.77% of Allison Transmission worth $98,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,740,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 123.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 158,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $1,842,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.