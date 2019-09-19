Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.79

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.79 and traded as high as $11.61. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 258 shares traded.

MGYR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Magyar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Magyar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.79. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.05.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 10.01%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magyar Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,583 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,556 shares during the period. Magyar Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.9% of M3F Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. M3F Inc. owned about 5.01% of Magyar Bancorp worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans.

