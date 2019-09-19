Lynne Marie Laube Sells 200,000 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) COO Lynne Marie Laube sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $6,460,000.00.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $46,588.60.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 5,740 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $187,296.20.

On Thursday, August 8th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $130,452.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $82,410.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,200 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,460 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $34,908.60.

On Thursday, June 20th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 1,540 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $37,175.60.

Shares of CDLX opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $808.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.16. Cardlytics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $39.62.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 16,371.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

