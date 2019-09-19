LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) Shares Down 9.3%

Shares of LSC Communications Inc (NYSE:LKSD) were down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 783,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 604,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LKSD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSC Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of LSC Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. LSC Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get LSC Communications alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.28). LSC Communications had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that LSC Communications Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith H. Hamilton bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LSC Communications by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 74,437 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LSC Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 75,932 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,337,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 505,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LSC Communications by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 760,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 286,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About LSC Communications (NYSE:LKSD)

LSC Communications, Inc provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics; Book; Office Products; and Other segments. The Magazines, Catalogs and Logistics segment produces magazines and catalogs, as well as provides logistics solutions to the company and other third parties.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LSC Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSC Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.