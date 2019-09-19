LPL Financial LLC Sells 146 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNKN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 167.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 275.0% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,850,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,971,000 after purchasing an additional 128,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, Director Nigel Travis sold 61,706 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $5,027,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,279.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 4,000 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.43, for a total value of $333,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,425 shares in the company, valued at $452,607.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,123,627. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DNKN traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.64. 6,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,807. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.69 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.66.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.32 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

