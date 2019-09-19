LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.90. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

