LPL Financial LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.68% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 84.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $310,000.

NYSEARCA MXI traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,273. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $69.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

