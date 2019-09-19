Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.17. The company had a trading volume of 76,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,480. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.43. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,220,696 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $29,760,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 108.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 657,086 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.