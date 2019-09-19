Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,023.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for about $0.0200 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $1,023.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

