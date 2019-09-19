LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Position Increased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.95. The company had a trading volume of 131,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Wellington Shields lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

