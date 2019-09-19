Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Pacific Health Care Organization (NASDAQ:PFHO) Critical Analysis

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) and Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Livongo Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Health Care Organization 16.85% 14.67% 13.32% Livongo Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Health Care Organization and Livongo Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Health Care Organization $6.80 million 2.16 $1.36 million N/A N/A Livongo Health $68.43 million 31.47 -$33.38 million N/A N/A

Pacific Health Care Organization has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Livongo Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Health Care Organization and Livongo Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A Livongo Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Livongo Health has a consensus target price of $44.20, suggesting a potential upside of 93.86%. Given Livongo Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Livongo Health is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

