Liquidity Network Market Cap Reaches $1.51 Million (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, LATOKEN, Bilaxy and IDEX. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $128,958.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00209846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.01191896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00094796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018137 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Liquidity Network’s genesis date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

