Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.05, 641,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 697,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.
Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)
Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.
Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.