Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) traded down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $10.05, 641,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 697,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.