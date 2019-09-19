Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,466,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 678,956 shares.The stock last traded at $1.05 and had previously closed at $1.00.

Several research firms have commented on LCTX. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Maxim Group set a $3.00 target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

