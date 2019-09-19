Libra Credit (LBA) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Exchanges

Libra Credit (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Libra Credit has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Libra Credit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Kyber Network, Huobi and Bilaxy. Libra Credit has a total market capitalization of $7.67 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Libra Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00210535 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.20 or 0.01217223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00095736 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00018113 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Libra Credit Token Profile

Libra Credit launched on April 12th, 2018. Libra Credit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,546,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Libra Credit is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Libra Credit is www.mycred.io . Libra Credit’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit

Buying and Selling Libra Credit

Libra Credit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Bilaxy, Huobi, Gate.io and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Libra Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Libra Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Libra Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

