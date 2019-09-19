Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 14.3%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.56, 664,782 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 582,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPTX. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.
