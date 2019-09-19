Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) Trading Down 14.3%

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.56, 664,782 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 582,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPTX. ValuEngine raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The firm has a market cap of $35.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPTX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 63.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 606,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

