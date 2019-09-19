Laura Ashley (LON:ALY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Laura Ashley Holdings plc (LON:ALY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $1.74. Laura Ashley shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 163,119 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.32.

About Laura Ashley (LON:ALY)

Laura Ashley Holdings plc engages in retailing furniture, home accessories, decorating, and fashion products in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, and France. It offers furniture for bedroom, living room, and kitchen and dining; sofas and armchairs; chandeliers, pendants, wall lights, table lamps, floor lamps, decorative lighting and accessories, and string lights, as well as lamp shades and bases; furniture, kitchen and bathroom, matt emulsion, and water based paints; and curtain, lining, PVC, and upholstery fabrics.

