Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Shares Gap Down to $13.95

Shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.33, but opened at $13.95. Lannett shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 2,439,801 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LCI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lannett from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Lannett alerts:

The company has a market cap of $556.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Lannett had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a positive return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Lannett’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Paonessa III sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $119,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $245,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 201,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,158.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Lannett by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,903,000 after buying an additional 1,853,436 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.