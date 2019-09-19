Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) PT Set at $103.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $103.00 price target on Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $107.82 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.17.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR opened at $111.98 on Friday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $108.17.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.97%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 130.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth about $192,000.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.