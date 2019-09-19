Lafargeholcim (LHN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Lafargeholcim (VTX: LHN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/18/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 61 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 50 price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 61 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 59 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 61 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 70 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 52 price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/31/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 63 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2019 – Lafargeholcim was given a new CHF 63 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lafargeholcim Ltd has a 1-year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1-year high of CHF 60.

