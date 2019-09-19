Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.92, 145,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 196,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

