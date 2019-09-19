Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Down 5.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) dropped 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.53, approximately 5,655,999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,196,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

KOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.74.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $395.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Kosmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Kosmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.30%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $2,019,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 19.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 519,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 35.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 244,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 63,885 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,353,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 217.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,402,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 960,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

