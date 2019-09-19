KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KLXE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $21.42 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.12 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned KLX Energy Services an industry rank of 204 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

KLXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other KLX Energy Services news, CFO Thomas P. Mccaffrey bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $908,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gary J. Roberts bought 33,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $384,206.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 210,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,517. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth $9,248,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $7,441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the first quarter valued at about $4,177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,892,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $3,765,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLXE stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.37. KLX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.05 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. KLX Energy Services’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.