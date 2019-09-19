Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) CEO John C. Textor Acquires 7,627 Shares of Stock

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) CEO John C. Textor acquired 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $70,168.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.75. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.67. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 6.31%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,051 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

