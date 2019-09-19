JZ Capital Partners (LON:JZCP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $460.30

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $460.30 and traded as low as $466.00. JZ Capital Partners shares last traded at $470.00, with a volume of 2,652 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 22.68, a current ratio of 23.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.99. The company has a market cap of $382.36 million and a PE ratio of -45.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 459.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 401.13.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile (LON:JZCP)

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

