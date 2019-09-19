Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $2.11. Just Energy Group shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 127,248 shares traded.

JE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$5.00 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Just Energy Group from C$4.50 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.50.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $314.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$670.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.4277369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.