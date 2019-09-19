JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€129.00” Price Target for Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €131.00 ($152.33) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Hannover Re presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.09 ($144.30).

Get Hannover Re alerts:

HNR1 stock opened at €149.00 ($173.26) on Monday. Hannover Re has a twelve month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a twelve month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €138.04.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.