Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JMAT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 4,200 ($54.88) price objective for the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,650 ($47.69) to GBX 3,750 ($49.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Matthey has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,804.29 ($49.71).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of LON:JMAT opened at GBX 3,197 ($41.77) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,574 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,692 ($48.24). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,986.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,160.92. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 14.90.

In other news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,225 ($42.14) per share, for a total transaction of £387 ($505.68).

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.