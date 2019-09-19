Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG)

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paragon Banking Group to a sector performer rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 532.83 ($6.96).

LON PAG opened at GBX 467.80 ($6.11) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 422.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 439.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. Paragon Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 482.80 ($6.31).

In related news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

