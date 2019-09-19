Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,306,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.7% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,770,000 after purchasing an additional 619,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 174.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 92,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.