Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €57.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €51.56 ($59.95).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €45.03 ($52.36) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.65. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a fifty-two week high of €73.88 ($85.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.