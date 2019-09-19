JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 473,244 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $36,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in JD.Com by 31.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,912,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,773,000 after purchasing an additional 236,922 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in JD.Com by 23.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,438,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,282 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $31.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,110,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,254,372. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $32.38.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. JD.Com’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.97.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

