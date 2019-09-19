James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,002.43

James Fisher & Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,002.43 and traded as low as $2,025.00. James Fisher & Sons shares last traded at $2,060.00, with a volume of 27,703 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSJ. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of James Fisher & Sons to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of James Fisher & Sons in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get James Fisher & Sons alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,061.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,002.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. James Fisher & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

About James Fisher & Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.