Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Iterum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. 1,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,406. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.43). Iterum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,956.64% and a negative return on equity of 136.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

