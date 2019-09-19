iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Trading 0.5% Higher

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL)’s share price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.36 and last traded at $37.22, 1,836 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFNL. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 143,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000.

