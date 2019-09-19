iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.19 and last traded at $29.12, approximately 1,335 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF stock. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Well Done LLC owned 0.35% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

